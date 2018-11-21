NFL DFS for Thanksgiving Day: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

The three Thanksgiving Day NFL games this year feature several of the game's top stars. Proven studs like Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Julio Jones and Drew Brees are among the highest-priced options in the player pool. You won't be able to afford them all, so finding the best value picks is what can separate a roster from the pack in one of the big Thanksgiving NFL DFS tournaments and cash games. There's also plenty of injury news coming out already, including word that Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could be sidelined with a shoulder injury and Saints receiver Tre'Quan Smith, who blew up for a 10-157-1 stat line last week, could sit with a foot injury. Before locking anybody in, be sure to check out the top Thanksgiving NFL DFS picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2M in his career as a professional DFS player.

For the three-game Thanksgiving Day slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at $7,400 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings.

Prescott has completed approximately 70 percent of his passes over the last three weeks, piling up 800 yards and three touchdowns through the air during that span. He's added value as a rusher as well, scoring a touchdown in his last two games, and four of his last five overall.

And while Washington's defense has been strong in some categories, defending the pass is its weakness. The Redskins enter Thursday ranked 24th in the league in that category, giving up 261 yards per game. Three of the last four quarterbacks to face them have gone for at least 315 yards, so look for a week-winning return from Prescott on Thursday.

McClure's NFL DFS advice involves stacking Prescott with running back Ezekiel Elliott at $8,400 on FanDuel and $8,500 on DraftKings.

The addition of wide receiver Amari Cooper hasn't taken away opportunities from Elliott. In fact, seems to have opened the offense up for him. Elliott is now the league's second-leading rusher (953 yards) and he's gone off for 273 yards and two touchdowns on the ground over the last two weeks. He also has plenty of value as a receiver, snagging 13 catches for 115 yards and an additional score during that span as well.

Washington's run defense has been tough statistically, but has shown some vulnerability recently as Lamar Miller (86 yards) and Tevin Coleman (88) have found room to run. Elliott's NFL DFS pricing factors in the tough matchup, so confidently lock him in and watch the points rain down.

