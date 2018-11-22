NFL DFS for Thanksgiving Day: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Thanksgiving Day provides a trio of intriguing matchups for NFL DFS players to navigate. Falcons vs. Saints has an Over-Under of 60 points, meaning plenty of points on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings could occur, while Bears vs. Lions (Over-Under of 43.5) and Cowboys vs. Redskins (41) could have more of a defensive flavor. There's plenty value to be found in all three games, however, as you lock in your perfect Thanksgiving Day NFL DFS lineups for tournaments like the $1M Thanksgiving Million on FanDuel and the $1.5M Wishbone Classic on DraftKings. And before you enter any NFL DFS tournaments and cash games, don't miss what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a professional DFS player who has piled up close to $2M in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top three percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top one percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top two percent on DraftKings and top six percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top one percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Week 11. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For the three-game Thanksgiving Day slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at $7,400 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings.

Prescott has completed approximately 70 percent of his passes over the last three weeks, piling up 800 yards and three touchdowns through the air during that span. He's added value as a rusher as well, scoring a touchdown in his last two games, and four of his last five overall.

And while Washington's defense has been strong in some categories, defending the pass is its weakness. The Redskins enter Thursday ranked 24th in the league in that category, giving up 261 yards per game. Three of the last four quarterbacks to face them have gone for at least 315 yards, so look for a week-winning return from Prescott on Thursday.

McClure's NFL DFS advice also involves rostering Lions running back Theo Riddick at $5,100 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings.

Riddick had already seen an uptick in usage as a receiver as quarterback Matthew Stafford looked for new targets after the Golden Tate trade. But Riddick will be needed in an even larger capacity this week with running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) and wide receiver Marvin Jones (knee) likely to miss the Thanksgiving Day NFL game against the Bears.

That leaves LeGarrette Blount and Riddick as the only two healthy backs for Detroit, meaning Riddick should see virtually all the work on passing downs. He has caught at least five passes in his last three games, and more carries means a strong chance to return plenty of value, even against a tough Chicago defense.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thanksgiving Day because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup on Thanksgiving? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.