NFL DFS for Thursday Night Football, Week 6: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

NFL DFS players can get their weekend started early with a Thursday Night Football showdown between the New England Patriots and New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET. FanDuel is offering a $1M Thursday Million, while DraftKings is hosting a $1.6M Thursday Night Showdown, among many other Thursday-only NFL DFS contests. Tom Brady, Daniel Jones, Sony Michel, Golden Tate and Julian Edelman are among the highest-priced players. However, injuries will also play a major part in your NFL DFS strategy for Patriots vs. Giants, with Saquon Barkley (ankle), Evan Engram, (knee) Sterling Shepard (concussion), Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) and Wayne Gallman (concussion) all ruled out. That means less familiar names will be in the NFL DFS player pool, so expert help can go a long way when making your NFL DFS picks. Before finalizing your own Thursday Night Football DFS rosters, and your picks for the entire Week 6 slate, be sure to see the lineups and advice from SportsLine's resident DFS millionaire, Mike McClure.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 and a 2x return on Monday Night Football in Week 4. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. Anyone who has been following him has seen some huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 6 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top Thursday Night Football NFL DFS picks is Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The rookie out of Duke took over for Eli Manning in Week 3 of the regular season and has posted impressive numbers. Overall, he's completed 64.2 percent of his passes for four touchdowns, three interceptions and has added two touchdowns on the ground.

NFL DFS players who have invested in Jones have seen plenty of huge returns, most notably when he went off for over 7x value on DraftKings against Tampa Bay. The matchup against the Patriots is tough on paper, but the game script could work in Jones' favor. New York is a 17-point underdog on Thursday, meaning the Giants may need to throw it early and often in a comeback bid. Jones comes at an affordable price, so confidently lock him in as one of your top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal Patriots vs. Giants DFS strategy includes rostering New England running back Sony Michel. This is a juicy matchup for the second year pro out of Georgia, who could see plenty of touches on Thursday. The Giants rank near the bottom of the league in run defense (130 yards per game), and the large spread in this matchup should dictate Michel seeing around 20 touches as New England burns clock late.

That was the scenario last week, when Michel took 16 carries and caught three passes for 123 yards of total offense and a score in a 33-7 blowout of the Redskins.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 6 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Thursday Night Football, and the entire Week 6 slate? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.