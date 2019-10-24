NFL DFS for Thursday Night Football, Week 8: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

NFL DFS players will turn their attention to Thursday Night Football as Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings host the Washington Redskins, Cousins' former team, at 8:20 p.m. ET. Minnesota ranks sixth in the NFL in points allowed (17.6 per game) and total defense (327.9 yards per game), while Washington is 30th in scoring offense. The total is set at just 42 points, so the best NFL DFS strategy will be to find value in a player pool that includes Cousins, Stefon Diggs, Dalvin Cook, Terry McLaurin and Adrian Peterson. Before finalizing your own NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football on daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you'll want to see the latest advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a DFS pro, and his top Thursday Night Football DFS advice for Vikings vs. Redskins can help you make all the right calls.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 and a 2x return on Monday Night Football in Week 4. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 8 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top Vikings vs. Redskins DFS picks is Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook. Finally healthy after battling injuries through his first two years in the league, the 2017 first-round pick out of Florida State is paying huge dividends for Minnesota.

He enters Week 8 as the league's leading rusher (133-725-8) and is coming off perhaps his most dominant performance of the season, as he put up a huge 25-142-2 rushing line in a 42-30 win over the Lions. Now, he takes aim at the Redskins, a defense that has given up the ninth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, including big days to Ezekiel Elliott (23-111-1) and Sony Michel (16-91-1), so confidently lock in Cook as one of your top NFL DFS picks for Vikings vs. Redskins.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Thursday Night Football includes rostering Redskins running back Adrian Peterson. He is officially listed as questionable with a knee injury, but told reporters during the week he fully intends to play.

He should be especially motivated against the team he played for from 2007 to 2016. And while Minnesota has been tough against the run, Peterson is still a solid play because of the volume he's been receiving. In fact, the 34-year old back has piled up a whopping 46 carries over the past two weeks, making him one of the Thursday Night Football DFS picks you should be all over as he carries Washington's offense.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football and the rest of Week 8? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.