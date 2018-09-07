NFL DFS for Week 1: Top DraftKings and FanDuel daily fantasy football picks

There are plenty of storylines heading into Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season. Alex Smith is now under center in Washington, while Kirk Cousins is in Minnesota. James Conner is looking like the starting running back for the Steelers while Le'Veon Bell holds out. And how will the Cowboys fare without Dez Bryant and Jason Witten? NFL DFS players have been looking forward to Sunday for the last seven months, and DraftKings and FanDuel have plenty of tournaments and cash games to choose from. DraftKings is running a $5 million Roman Fantasy Football Millionaire, while FanDuel is hosting a $4 million NFL Sunday Million. Whether you're going for a million or just trying to win a few bucks, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS picks from Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every NFL game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

For Week 1 of the regular season, we can tell you McClure is eyeing Patriots running back Rex Burkhead at $4,200 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel.

Banking on any running back in New England always comes with a level of risk, but Burkhead is the best bet to handle a large load in Week 1 against the Texans. He has been slowed by a knee injury in the preseason, but practiced leading up to Week 1 and is not listed on the injury report. Rookie Sony Michel looks like he'll sit on Sunday, leaving Burkhead as one of the team's primary options. Vegas is expecting a shootout too, as the over-under is 51, the highest of the week and unchanged from where it opened.

Another NFL DFS pick McClure is all over: Colts tight end Jack Doyle at $3,600 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel.

Doyle quietly had a Pro Bowl season in 2017, recording almost 700 yards receiving and four touchdowns. And that was with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

With Andrew Luck set to return under center for Indianapolis on Sunday, Doyle has a strong chance to push for even bigger numbers. Last season, he went off for 12 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals, his Week 1 opponent this year. He has been playing ahead of newly-acquired tight end Eric Ebron in camp, so lock him in as a top NFL DFS value pick and look for huge production at a tiny price.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 1 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup in Week 1? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NFL Week 1 tournament lineup from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.