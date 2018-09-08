NFL DFS for Week 1: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

We're quickly approaching the first Sunday of NFL football since the Super Bowl. Tom Brady, Alvin Kamara, David Johnson, Antonio Brown, and DeAndre Hopkins are among the most expensive players you can roster in NFL DFS this week, and there are plenty of big-time tournaments to enter. FanDuel is running a $4 million NFL Sunday Million as well as a $600,000 Sunday Bomb. Over on DraftKings, you'll find a $20 buy-in Roman Fantasy Football Millionaire that awards $1 million to first place and a $2 million Play-Action where the winner gets $200,000. There are also plenty of head-to-head and 50-50 cash games with a variety of buy-ins. Before you lock in any FanDuel or DraftKings lineups, you'll want to see the optimal NFL DFS picks from Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every NFL game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

For Week 1 of the regular season, we can tell you McClure is eyeing Broncos quarterback Case Keenum at $5,100 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel.

The Broncos signed Keenum in the offseason in order to stabilize a revolving door at quarterback. He has an impressive group of receivers to work with that includes Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas, who have seven Pro Bowl appearances between them.

Keenum is a top Week 1 NFL DFS value pick because he should be able to expose a shaky Seattle secondary that lost Richard Sherman over the offseason and may be without All-Pro safety Earl Thomas, who just reported to the team this week and is questionable for Sunday. He also enjoys one of the strongest home-field advantages in the NFL at Mile High.

Another NFL DFS pick McClure is all over: Steelers running back James Conner at $4,500 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel.

Conner is in line for huge work against the Browns due to the absence of Le'Veon Bell (holdout). Bell still isn't with the team, and even if he makes a last-minute arrival, he won't be in game shape come Sunday, so confidently lock in Conner and watch the points roll in at a huge discount. Conner averaged 4.5 yards per carry with the Steelers last season.

