NFL DFS for Week 1: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

There are plenty of headlines to track as NFL DFS players set their Week 1 lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. The Cardinals begin what they hope will be an exciting rebuild with new head coach Kliff Kingsbury and No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray on Sunday against the Lions. NFL DFS players could take a wait-and-see approach with Cardinals skill players like wide receiver Christian Kirk, running back David Johnson and veteran wideout Larry Fitzgerald, who could benefit if Kingsbury's Air Raid system is effective. Meanwhile, Chiefs and Jaguars players could wind up being popular options for NFL DFS lineups in a game with an Over-Under of 52 despite higher expectations from Jacksonville's defense. And on Wednesday, the Cowboys and holdout Ezekiel Elliott inked a record-setting six-year, $90 million extension. Can you trust Zeke in your Week 1 NFL DFS lineups, or should you pivot to a different running back?

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

For Sunday's Week 1 NFL DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen at $6,800 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. Thielen's numbers continue to improve year-over-year, as he set career-highs in catches (113), yards (1,373) and touchdowns (nine) last season. And while he has been limited with a calf injury during the preseason, he is expected to play on Sunday against the Falcons.

Thielen began last season with eight consecutive 100-yard games, with at least six catches in every contest and six total touchdowns during that span. Additionally, the Vikings invested in their offensive line during the offseason in an effort to generate more interior push in the running game and protect quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Cleaner pockets should mean higher quality throws, and Thielen should be the main benefactor with a 26.2 percent target share in 2018. And Thielen has also proven that he gets up for openers, with 15 total catches for 259 yards in his last two Week 1 games. Lock in Thielen as one of your top football DFS picks for Week 1.

McClure's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.

McCaffrey is a proven every-down back in Carolina's potent offense. In fact, he came just 133 receiving yards shy of becoming just the third player in NFL history with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. McCaffrey was on the field for 91.3 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps last season, leading all running backs by a comfortable margin. His high usage rate meant McCaffrey touched the ball 326 times for 1,965 yards from scrimmage en route to a second-team All-Pro selection. He also proved to have a knack for finding the end zone, finishing the 2018 season with 13 total touchdowns.

In Week 1, McCaffrey and the Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams, who were in the bottom half of the NFL last season against the run, allowing over 120 yards per game. In the 2019 preseason, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard ripped off a 5-42-1 stat line against L.A. Lock McCaffrey in as one of your top overall Week 1 NFL DFS picks.

