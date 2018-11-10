NFL DFS for Week 10: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Five games left on the Week 10 NFL schedule have an Over-Under of at least 50 points, so expect there to be plenty of eye-popping offensive numbers posted. That means NFL DFS players have plenty of difficult decisions to make. Should you trust a secondary receiver in a high-scoring game like the Falcons' Calvin Ridley, or should you roster a No. 1 option like the Packers' Davante Adams in a matchup with a lower Over-Under? Making the right call on questions like these is the key to cashing in large-field NFL DFS tournaments like the $1.8M Sunday Million on FanDuel and the $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings. Before you lock in your Week 10 NFL DFS picks, be sure to check out what DFS pro Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career, has to say.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments. And on Sunday in Week 9, his tournament lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 10, we can tell you McClure is extremely high on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas at $8,600 on FanDuel and $8,100 on DraftKings.

Thomas is coming off an impressive performance against the Rams. He caught 12-of-15 targets for a career-high 211 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-35 victory over Los Angeles. His 211 yards also marked a new franchise record for the Chargers.

Now, Thomas gets a favorable Week 10 matchup against the Bengals, who give up a league-worst 319 passing yards per game. Against a comparably dangerous receiver, the Bengals were shredded for six catches for 179 yards and a touchdown by the Bucs' Mike Evans in their last game. Thomas is a top NFL DFS pick that needs to be in lineups on Sunday.

McClure's Week 10 NFL DFS advice also involves rostering Browns running back Duke Johnson at $5,600 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

Freddie Kitchens, Cleveland's former running backs coach, is the new offensive coordinator after the Browns shook up their coaching staff last week. And that move paid off instantly for Johnson in Week 9, as he received 10 touches for 86 yards and two touchdowns, all season-highs.

Johnson is primed for big numbers again this week against a Falcons defense that has given up the third-most Fantasy points to running backs this season. And Johnson, a strong receiver out of the backfield, should find plenty of room against the same defense that already gave up over 100 yards through the air to Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey earlier this season.

