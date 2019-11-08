NFL DFS for Week 10: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

Running backs continue to provide week-winning performance for NFL DFS players, and Week 10 promises to be no exception. The Minnesota Vikings and Dalvin Cook, who leads the league with 894 rushing yards, faces Ezekiel Elliott (741) and the Dallas Cowboys. Who should you target between Cook and Elliott with your Week 10 NFL DFS picks? Elsewhere, Christian McCaffrey (881 rushing yards) and the Carolina Panthers face off against the Aaron Jones (850 yards from scrimmage) and the Green Bay Packers. Should Jones, who has 11 total touchdowns this season, be included in your final NFL DFS strategy for the week? And Nick Chubb (803 rushing yards) leads the Cleveland Browns against the Buffalo Bills' combination of Frank Gore and Devin Singletary. Which backs should you target on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? And which NFL DFS stacks can lead you to glory? Before you lock in your NFL DFS lineups for Week 10, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 10 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 10 is Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans at $8,600 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings. Evans has been sensational for the Bucs over the past two weeks. In fact, he has recorded 23 catches for 378 yards and three touchdowns during that span. In Tampa Bay's overtime loss against the Seahawks last Sunday, Evans hauled-in 12-of-16 targets for 180 yards and a score.

Now, Evans and the Buccaneers' offense will look to exploit a mouthwatering matchup at home against the Cardinals in Week 10. Arizona's defense is giving up over 280 yards per game through the air, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. Last week against the 49ers, Arizona's defense allowed wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to rack up 112 yards receiving and a touchdown. Lock Evans in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Arizona on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns running back Kareem Hunt ($4,500 on FanDuel, $3,000 on DraftKings). Following his eight-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Hunt is also fully recovered from offseason sports hernia surgery. Hunt should get significant touches right away for the Browns, who currently have Chubb locked into their starting role and unproven depth behind him.

Hunt's potential is clear, as he racked up 1,202 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns in 11 games with the Chiefs last season. As Dontrell Hilliard (5-8 yards) was ineffective in spelling Chubb last week against the Broncos, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens should be immediately reliant on Hunt to perform. Lock him in as one of the top overall NFL DFS value picks on Sunday.

