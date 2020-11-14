Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs continues to excel in his second season in the NFL, as the former Alabama standout is third in the league with 588 rushing yards on 161 carries and six touchdowns. Jacobs tallied 65 yards on 14 carries last week with a TD against the Chargers. With 19 receptions, Jacobs is also already just one catch short of his 20 from last season, which makes him one of the dual-threat NFL DFS picks to consider any time the Raiders take the field. Should Jacobs be an optimal part of your NFL DFS strategy in Week 10?

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments.

In Week 9, McClure had Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Rodgers threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns, returning almost 30 points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 10

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 10 is Raiders tight end Darren Waller at $5,900 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel. The breakout season continues for Waller, as he caught five passes for 22 yards and a touchdown last week against the Chargers. That gives Waller 50 receptions for 394 yards and four touchdowns in 2020.

Waller's TD total is the highest of his career, and he has seen double-digit targets from Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr three times in eight games. The Broncos are up next for the Raiders, who have checked opposing tight ends to just two touchdowns this season. However, Waller caught 13 passes for 177 yards in two appearances against Denver last season.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson ($6,400 on FanDuel, $6,100 on DraftKings). The lanky former Temple standout caught nine of 13 targets for 63 yards in last week's heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs. That gave Anderson 60 receptions (third in the NFL) for 751 yards (fourth) and a touchdown.

Anderson continues to impress Carolina and earn quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's trust, as Bridgewater threw Anderson's way more last week than any other Panthers wide receiver all season.

With running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) out for Week 10, it could be another air-heavy week for Carolina against the Buccaneers, a team Anderson torched for 109 receiving yards on nine receptions in Week 2.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 10

