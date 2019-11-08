NFL DFS for Week 10: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

The Kansas City Chiefs spent most of the last three weeks with Matt Moore at quarterback after Patrick Mahomes injured his knee in a Thursday night game against the Broncos in Week 7. Though Kansas City managed to go 2-1 in those three games, the offense averaged just 331.7 yards per contest. However, Mahomes is expected back against the Titans in Week 10 and NFL DFS players will be wondering whether or not they can trust Mahomes in a stack with favored options like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce after the layoff. Meanwhile, the Colts have one of the juiciest possible matchups with the Dolphins, but Jacoby Brissett (knee) and T.Y. Hilton (calf) are looking like game-time decisions. So who should you feature in your Week 10 NFL DFS lineups with millions on the line in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings and what's the optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 10? Be sure to check out the Week 10 NFL DFS picks and advice from Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure had some eye-popping results during the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8, and then followed that up with huge 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 10 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 10 is Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans at $8,600 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings. Evans has been sensational for the Bucs over the past two weeks. In fact, he has recorded 23 catches for 378 yards and three touchdowns during that span. In Tampa Bay's overtime loss against the Seahawks last Sunday, Evans hauled-in 12-of-16 targets for 180 yards and a score.

Now, Evans and the Buccaneers' offense will look to exploit a mouthwatering matchup at home against the Cardinals in Week 10. Arizona's defense is giving up over 280 yards per game through the air, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. Last week against the 49ers, Arizona's defense allowed wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to rack up 112 yards receiving and a touchdown. Lock Evans in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Arizona on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake at $6,400 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings. Stuck on an abysmal Miami offense for the first eight weeks of the season, Drake had just 174 yards rushing on 47 carries with 22 catches for 174 yards and no touchdowns of any kind.

However, Drake was traded to the Cardinals prior to Week 9 and found himself thrust into the starting lineup immediately with David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) out. He played 84 percent of Arizona's offensive snaps and rushed put up 162 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches with a touchdown against a 49ers defense that ranked first in the NFL in yards allowed. In Week 10, Drake should be in line for plenty more touches against a Buccaneers defense that gave up a season-high 145 yards to the Seahawks last week with Johnson still questionable and Edmunds likely out.

