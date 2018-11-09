NFL DFS for Week 10: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Todd Gurley is the highest-priced NFL DFS player this week at $10,800 on FanDuel and $9,400 on DraftKings. On FanDuel, Kareem Hunt ($9,000) and Melvin Gordon ($8,900) are the next two most expensive running backs, while on DraftKings it's Gordon ($9,000) and Alvin Kamara ($8,700). Finding the optimal top-tier players to roster and identifying value picks that save salary cap room are the keys to seeing big returns in Week 10 NFL DFS tournaments like the $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings and the $1.8M Sunday Million on FanDuel. Before you lock in any lineups for NFL DFS cash games or tournaments this week, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments. And on Sunday in Week 9, his tournament lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 10, we can tell you McClure is extremely high on Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones at $8,700 on FanDuel and $8,300 on DraftKings.

Despite being among the league leaders in targets, receptions and yards, it took Jones all the way until Week 9 to find the end zone, putting together an impressive 7-121-1 line against a tough Washington defense.

With that burden off his shoulders, he has a strong chance to find paydirt and again return big numbers in Week 10 against the Browns, who are 27th in the league in passing defense (285 yards per game). They've given up big days to Mike Evans (7-107), Tyrell Williams (3-118-2) and Amari Cooper (11-128-1) in recent weeks, so expect Jones to return tournament-winning value on Sunday.

McClure's Week 10 NFL DFS advice also involves rostering Browns running back Duke Johnson at $5,600 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

Freddie Kitchens, Cleveland's former running backs coach, is the new offensive coordinator after the Browns shook up their coaching staff last week. And that move paid off instantly for Johnson in Week 9, as he received 10 touches for 86 yards and two touchdowns, all season-highs.

Johnson is primed for big numbers again this week against a Falcons defense that has given up the third-most Fantasy points to running backs this season. And Johnson, a strong receiver out of the backfield, should find plenty of room against the same defense that already gave up over 100 yards through the air to Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey earlier this season.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 10 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup in Week 10? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups for Week 10 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.