With more than half of the season gone, NFL DFS players are adjusting to what has been an unusual year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and all the obstacles it has created. The NFL DFS player pool should get a little bit deeper at running back in Week 10, however, with Miles Sanders and Nick Chubb both set to return after missing time with knee injuries. Sanders and the Eagles draw a tough matchup against a Giants defense that ranks sixth against the run, while Chubb and the Browns get a Texans front that ranks last in rushing yards allowed.

But with Boston Scott and Kareem Hunt playing well in their absence, can you trust either Sanders or Chubb to receive enough of a workload to put them in your Week 10 NFL DFS lineups? And where can you find value to afford superstars with a proven history of production like Davante Adams and Alvin Kamara? Before finalizing any daily Fantasy football picks for Week 10, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 9, McClure had Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Rodgers threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns, returning almost 30 points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 10

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 10 is Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds at $6,300 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel. Kenyan Drake suffered a slight ligament tear in his ankle in Week 7, handing Edmonds a more prominent role in the offense.

After Drake left in the first half, Edmonds finished that game against the Seahawks with 12 touches and he turned those opportunities into 145 scrimmage yards. Last week against the Dolphins, he was less successful on a per touch basis with 88 scrimmage yards on 28 touches, but the sheer volume of touches was encouraging. Drake has returned to practice in a limited capacity but is still considered questionable for a Week 10 matchup against the Bills at home.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson ($6,400 on FanDuel, $6,100 on DraftKings). The former Jets receiver has developed a quick rapport with Teddy Bridgewater since both signed with Carolina this offseason and that's resulted in what has been a career year thus far for Anderson.

The 27-year-old ranks third in the NFL with 60 receptions so far this season and ranks fourth in the league with 751 receiving yards. He's been targeted at least five times in each game so far this season and Bridgewater has looked his way at least eight times in seven of nine contests. In Week 10, he'll take on a Buccaneers squad that he had nine catches for 109 yards against in Week 2.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 10

