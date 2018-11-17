NFL DFS for Week 11: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

There's plenty to digest before setting your Week 11 NFL DFS lineups. Bengals wide receiver AJ Green (toe) is likely out, and John Ross, who caught a touchdown last week, is questionable with a groin injury. Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones is out with a bum knee, and with Golden Tate now in Philadelphia, it could be tough sledding for Detroit's offense. And Texans wideout Keke Coutee is a game-time decision with a hamstring injury in an offense that now features Demaryius Thomas alongside all-world receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Before locking in your lineups, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

For Week 11, we can tell you McClure is banking on Giants quarterback Eli Manning ($5,200 on DraftKings, $6,700 on FanDuel).

The Buccaneers have given up an average of over 300 yards and nearly three touchdowns per game to opposing quarterbacks. Plus, they've only intercepted one pass and forced only one QB fumble. Add in the fact that Manning is at home and has returned at least 3.6x on DraftKings in his last five games and you've hit the jackpot with a high-floor, high-ceiling quarterback who is sure to have low NFL DFS ownership.

McClure's Week 11 NFL DFS advice includes stacking Manning with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at $8,500 on FanDuel and $8,400 on DraftKings.

Beckham is coming off a two-touchdown performance against the 49ers on Monday night. He's also recorded at least 130 receiving yards in three of his last five games and is poised for another week-winning game against a Bucs defense that's dead last in the league in points allowed at 32.3 per game.

The Buccaneers have already been torched by receivers like Tyler Boyd (9-138-1), Julio Jones (10-144), and Jarvis Landry (10-97-1), giving Beckham multi-touchdown upside in a game with a high over-under (52.5) that will largely go overlooked. Lock in Beckham as one of the top overall plays for Week 11.

