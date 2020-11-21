Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan could be a major part of your NFL DFS strategy against the Saints on Sunday. New Orleans will be without future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who broke several ribs and suffered a collapsed lung after last week's game against San Francisco. Ryan ranks third among NFL quarterbacks with 2,746 passing yards to go with 16 touchdowns and faces a Saints defense that gives up 261.9 passing yards per game. Should he be part of your NFL DFS picks with receivers Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones both in the lineup?

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 10, McClure had Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Meyers caught five of seven targets for 59 yards while also throwing a 24-yard touchdown, returning almost 30 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 11 is Vikings running back Dalvin Cook at $9,000 on DraftKings and $10,500 at FanDuel. Last week, Cook surpassed Tennessee's Derrick Henry for the NFL rushing lead and now has 954 yards and an NFL-high 12 touchdowns on 174 carries. Cook went for 96 rushing yards and caught all four targets for 16 yards in Monday's victory over the Bears.

Although Chicago's pesky defense checked Cook for much of Monday's game, he still matched his season-high with 30 carries. Monday Night Football was the first time Cook had failed to score this season, though he still went over 15 points on DraftKings. Cook now faces a woeful Cowboys defense that is second-worst in the NFL, allowing 157 rushing yards per game.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin ($7,300 on FanDuel, $6,900 on DraftKings). Despite the quarterback carousel in Washington, McLaurin has built off his stellar rookie season and emerged as a true No. 1 wide receiver. He enters Week 11 with 57 catches for 787 yards and three touchdowns.

In the last three weeks alone, McLaurin has been targeted 28 times and hauled in 21 receptions for 300 yards and two scores. Quarterback Alex Smith clearly trusts him already, and his ability to make plays after the catch is an asset for an offense with a 36-year-old quarterback who lacks arm strength and is coming off a two-year hiatus because of a brutal leg injury.

McLaurin will take on a Cincinnati secondary that has allowed at least 100 yards to a receiver in the last four games.

