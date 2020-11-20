Over the last couple of weeks, Kalen Ballage has earned 40 touches and emerged as the top option in a Chargers backfield that has been racked by injuries and inefficiency. With those 40 touches, he's produced 186 scrimmage yards and a score. Now, Ballage will have an opportunity to get retribution against a Jets squad that released him earlier this season and that, plus an affordable price tag, could make him an extremely popular option for NFL DFS lineups in Week 11.

However, the NFL DFS player pool also features star running backs like Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Alvin Kamara, and deciding who to start will be all about matchups. Titans running back Derrick Henry, for example, draws a tough one in Week 11 as he takes on a Ravens defense that has allowed the fewest points in the league. Before finalizing any daily Fantasy football picks for Week 11, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 10, McClure had Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Meyers caught five of seven targets for 59 yards while also throwing a 24-yard touchdown, returning almost 30 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 11

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 11 is Vikings running back Dalvin Cook at $9,000 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel. Cook has been close to unstoppable since returning from a groin injury in Week 8, rushing for 465 yards and five touchdowns while adding eight catches for 125 yards and another score in his last three games.

And even with the Bears managing to slow him down last week on Monday Night Football (3.2 ypc), the Vikings fed him 30 carries and also targeted him four times in the passing game to produce 112 scrimmage yards. Now Cook gets a fantastic matchup against a Cowboys run defense that ranks 31st in the NFL. He should get the sort of volume to put up absolutely massive numbers to justify the price this weekend.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin ($7,300 on FanDuel, $6,900 on DraftKings). Despite all the quarterback strife in Washington, McLaurin has built off his stellar rookie season and emerged as a true No. 1 wide receiver. He enters Week 11 with 57 catches for 787 yards and three touchdowns this season.

In the last three weeks alone, McLaurin has been targeted 28 times and hauled in 21 receptions for 300 yards and two scores. Alex Smith clearly trusts him already, and his ability to make plays after the catch is a huge plus for an offense with a 36-year-old quarterback who lacks arm strength coming off a two-year hiatus because of a brutal leg injury. McLaurin will take on a Cincinnati secondary that has allowed at least 100 yards to a receiver in each of the last four games.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 11

