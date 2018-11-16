NFL DFS for Week 11: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Week 11 promises plenty of excitement for NFL DFS players, with eight games featuring totals of 46.5 or higher. And there are plenty of storylines to track when filling our your NFL DFS lineups. Should you downgrade the entire Ravens offense with quarterback Joe Flacco potentially out with a hip injury? Is the Cardinals defense a must-play against the hapless Raiders? And which skill players should you target in Eagles vs. Saints, which has a sky-high over-under of 56.5? Before you set anything in stone, make sure to check out the Week 11 NFL DFS picks and advice from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure. He's won nearly $2 million during his career as a DFS pro and he's a master at helping his followers extract value.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top three percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top one percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top two percent on DraftKings and top six percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top one percent of all tournaments. In Week 9, his lineups cashed with ease on FanDuel, and he followed that up last week by cashing yet again on both sites. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 11, we can tell you McClure is banking on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is $8,800 on both sites.

Thomas has clearly solidified himself as the top option for quarterback Drew Brees, and his eye-popping numbers have helped NFL DFS players see some huge returns. He put up a 12-211-1 line in Week 9 and followed it up last week by catching all eight of his targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

He's set to go off for big numbers again this week against an Eagles secondary that has been shredded for 266 passing yards per game and just lost top cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) for the season. Lock in Thomas as one of the top NFL DFS picks for Week 11 and look for week-winning return on value.

McClure's Week 11 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Giants quarterback Eli Manning ($5,200 on DraftKings, $6,700 on FanDuel).

Manning could find himself in a shootout this week, with the total for Giants vs. Buccaneers set at 52. Against an extremely porous Buccaneers pass defense, the potential for him to post huge numbers for an extremely low price makes him a must-play in NFL DFS.

The Buccaneers have given up an average of over 300 yards and nearly three touchdowns per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. Plus, they've only intercepted one pass and forced only one fumble by a quarterback. Add in the fact that Manning is at home and has returned at least 3.6x on DraftKings in his last five games, and you've hit the jackpot with a high-floor, high-ceiling quarterback who is sure to have low NFL DFS ownership.

