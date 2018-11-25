NFL DFS for Week 12: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

There are a ton of storylines for NFL DFS players to sift through ahead of kickoffs on Sunday. Eagles running back Josh Adams will reportedly be thrust into the feature role in Philadelphia after he logged 72 yards from scrimmage and a score last week against the Saints. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, who is questionable with hamstring and knee injuries, will reportedly suit up on Sunday against the Cardinals. And Bengals all-world wide receiver AJ Green will reportedly sit with a toe injury, making Tyler Boyd and John Ross relevant once again for the team's tilt with the division-rival Browns. With injury news coming out, you'll want to see the optimal NFL DFS lineups for tournaments and cash games from SportsLine's Mike McClure before submitting any rosters in Week 12.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top three percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top one percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top two percent on DraftKings and top six percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top one percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Week 11. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 12, we can tell you McClure is banking on Giants running back Saquon Barkley at $9,000 on FanDuel and $9,100 on DraftKings.

Barkley is coming off his best rushing performance of his young career. He ran the ball 27 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns in New York's victory over Tampa Bay in Week 11. He has also recorded 100 total yards in every game except one this season.

Barkley is poised for another tournament-winning game on Sunday against a banged-up Eagles defense that just gave up 48 points to the Saints and was without its top five cornerbacks in practice this week. Plus, Barkley absolutely torched the Eagles earlier this season, recording 229 total yards and a touchdown. Lock him in as one of the top overall NFL DFS plays for Week 12.

McClure's Week 12 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton at $5,400 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings.

Sutton's role in Denver's offense has increased since wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was traded to the Texans at the deadline. Sutton was on full display in Week 11, when Case Keenum looked his way six times as he recorded three catches for 78 yards in an upset win over the Chargers. He also has plenty of big-play ability, evidenced by his 24.1 yards per reception over his last four games, which includes catches of 39 and 42 yards.

He'll look to continue his momentum against a Steelers defense that has given up big days to Mike Evans (6-137-1), Tyler Boyd (7-62-2), and John Brown (3-116-1), among others, this season. Lock in Sutton as a top NFL DFS value pick and watch the points rain down.

