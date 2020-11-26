With Joe Burrow (ACL/MCL) out for the season, the Bengals will turn to Ryan Finley as their starting quarterback. NFL daily Fantasy players will be anxious to see how that impacts the value of Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and A.J. Green. One of the NFL's highest-volume passing offenses will have a quarterback who has completed 45.4 percent of his passes at the helm and that's going to shallow out the NFL DFS player pool for Week 12. Meanwhile, Adam Thielen (reserve/COVID-19) and Julio Jones (hamstring) are both looking iffy as well and that will make finding wide receivers with upside even more challenging.

At running back, Nick Chubb has gone over 100 yards in each of his two games since returning from injured reserve with a knee injury. However, can you trust him in your Week 12 NFL DFS lineups against a Jaguars defense that has limited running backs to just 3.5 yards per carry in the last four games? Before locking down any daily Fantasy football picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel in Week 12, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy football picks, NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 11, McClure had Saints quarterback Taysom Hill in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Hill passed for 233 yards and rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns in his first NFL start at QB, returning over 25 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 12 NFL schedule and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 12

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 12 is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $7,000 on DraftKings and $8,000 at FanDuel. The All-Pro has been far and away the most productive tight end in football this season and after catching eight passes for 127 yards and a score against Las Vegas last week, he's now working on a streak of three consecutive games with at least 100 yards receiving.

Kelce has been targeted 34 times in the last three weeks and has caught 265 passes for 395 yards and two touchdowns during that span. He leads NFL tight ends in receptions (66) and yards (896) and his seven total touchdowns is second most among tight ends behind only Jonnu Smith. Now he'll take on a Buccaneers defense that has allowed six receiving touchdowns to the position already this season with three of those touchdown catches coming in the last three games.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen ($8,200 on FanDuel, $8,000 on DraftKings). Allen has been targeted a league-leading 112 times already this season and leads the NFL with 81 receptions as he's quickly developed a strong rapport with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

Allen caught 16 passes for 147 yards and a score last week against the Jets and has now caught a touchdown pass in each of his last four games. With such an incredibly high volume of looks coming Allen's way and an impressive 0.56 Fantasy points per route run (sixth best among wide receivers), Allen is worthy of NFL DFS consideration on a weekly basis. But against a Bills defense that has given up at least 100 yards and a touchdown in its last two games, Allen is a must-start option for Week 12.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 12

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 12 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 12? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.