When Washington running back Antonio Gibson was in college at Memphis, the Tigers used him as a runner and receiver. However, Gibson has proven he can be a bellcow back in Washington and could be one of this week's most popular NFL DFS picks after registering 36.6 points on DraftKings and 34.1 points on FanDuel on Thanksgiving. Should you target Gibson with your NFL DFS stacks against the Steelers?

Meanwhile, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is also coming off an impressive Thanksgiving performance and has produced at least 30 points on DraftKings and FanDuel in two straight games. Affording big names like Gibson and Watson means hunting for cheaper options in the NFL DFS player pool. Before locking down any daily Fantasy football picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel in Week 13, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy football picks, NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 12, McClure had Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Jefferson caught seven passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns, returning over 22 points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 13 NFL schedule and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 13

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 13 is Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks ($6,500 on FanDuel, $5,600 on DraftKings). Cooks turned in four 1,000-yard seasons in a row from 2015 to 2018 with the Saints, Patriots and Rams, but saw his numbers drop off in 2019 with just 42 catches for 583 yards and two touchdowns.

In Houston, he's already caught 52 passes for 719 yards and three touchdowns in his first season with the Texans. Cooks has produced 283 yards after the catch, which is good for 14th among wide receivers. Now, he'll take on a Colts defense that has given up 11 catches for 204 yards and two scores to No. 1 wide receivers the last two weeks.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Raiders tight end Darren Waller ($7,000 on FanDuel, $6,100 on DraftKings). At a thin position, Waller has become one of the most consistent options behind Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Waller has been targeted at least seven times in nine of Las Vegas' 11 games, while his 27.1 percent target share is the highest of any tight end. That number jumps up to 35.3 percent in the red zone and Waller has already produced five touchdowns on the season. On Sunday, he'll take on a Jets defense that gave up two touchdowns to the tight end position last week and whom Kelce gutted for eight catches, 109 yards and a score last month.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 13

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 13 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 13? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.