Picking players who can deliver massive stat lines should be a key part of your NFL DFS strategy. Last week, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Titans running back Derrick Henry broke the slate. Hill caught 13 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns, while Henry ran for 178 yards and three scores. The pair combined for close to 100 points on DraftKings despite facing quality defenses, but should you roster them once again with your Week 13 NFL DFS picks?

Affording players like Hill and Henry means combing the NFL DFS player pool and finding cheaper options with plenty of upside. Before locking down any daily Fantasy football picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel in Week 13, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy football picks, NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 12, McClure had Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Jefferson caught seven passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns, returning over 22 points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 13

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 13 is Chargers running back Austin Ekeler ($7,100 on FanDuel, $7,000 on DraftKings). Ekeler missed nearly two months with hamstring and knee injuries, but returned to a massive role in the Chargers offense in Week 12. In fact, Ekeler rushed 14 times for 44 yards and also caught 11 passes for 85 yards.

The running back was targeted 16 times against the Bills, tying a career-high. With a steady workload, Ekeler is a high-floor play with touchdown upside after scoring 11 times in 2019. This week, he'll take on a Patriots defense that ranks 21st in the NFL against the run.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Raiders tight end Darren Waller ($7,000 on FanDuel, $6,100 on DraftKings). At a thin position, Waller has become one of the most consistent options behind Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Waller has been targeted at least seven times in nine of Las Vegas' 11 games, while his 27.1 percent target share is the highest of any tight end. That number jumps up to 35.3 percent in the red zone and Waller has already produced five touchdowns on the season. On Sunday, he'll take on a Jets defense that gave up two touchdowns to the tight end position last week and whom Kelce gutted for eight catches, 109 yards and a score last month.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 13

