NFL DFS for Week 13: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Injury reports are rolling in for Week 13, and NFL DFS players have plenty to sift through. In Detroit, running back Kerryon Johnson is out with a knee injury, leaving LeGarrette Blount, Theo Riddick, and Zach Zenner to shoulder the load. In Philadelphia, running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) will likely return this week for the first time since the season-opener. And in Minnesota, wide receiver Stefon Diggs is questionable with a knee injury for the Vikings' blockbuster matchup against Tom Brady and the Patriots. With injury news continuing to pile up, make sure to check out the top NFL DFS lineups and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's made over $2 million in his career as a DFS pro.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x the last two weeks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 13, we can tell you McClure is banking on Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who is $8,800 on DraftKings and FanDuel.

McCaffrey is coming off a career week in which he went for 237 all-purpose yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Seahawks. Although it was his best game of the season, those numbers weren't entirely surprising because of the way Carolina had been using him in the prior weeks.

McCaffrey had recorded at least 18 touches in the previous four games. Plus, he has scored at least 30 points on DraftKings and FanDuel in three of the last four weeks. That includes a Week 10 performance against Tampa Bay, his opponent on Sunday, where he piled up 157 total yards and two scores. Expect those trends to continue against a porous Buccaneers defense that is giving up the seventh-most Fantasy points against running backs this year.

McClure's Week 13 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd at $7,100 on FanDuel and $6,100 on DraftKings.

Boyd hauled in seven of eight targets for 85 yards and a touchdown last week against the Browns. And don't forget that his 28-yard TD reception came after quarterback Andy Dalton exited the game due to a thumb injury. Boyd is expected to be targeted early and often with Jeff Driskel under center in Week 13, and he has a dream matchup against the Broncos, who were just torched by Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for 189 yards and a touchdown.

Even if Bengals wide receiver AJ Green returns from a thumb injury, Boyd will receive plenty of one-on-one coverage, all at an extremely affordable price tag. Lock him in on Sunday and look for big upside against Denver.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 13 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup in Week 13? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups for Week 13 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.