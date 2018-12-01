NFL DFS for Week 13: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players have been hit with plenty of news as kickoffs approach. In Kansas City, the Chiefs released running back Kareem Hunt, leaving Spencer Ware as the lead back against the hapless Raiders. In Los Angeles, the Rams activated cornerback Aqib Talib from IR, which could make life even tougher for Matthew Stafford and the Lions. In Seattle, reports have running back Rashaad Penny being more involved on offense, so can you trust Chris Carson or Penny against the division-rival 49ers? And with Jets quarterbacks Sam Darnold (foot) and Josh McCown (hand, back) both ailing, should you tee up the Titans' defense? Before you lock in any rosters for NFL DFS tournaments and cash games this week, check out the optimal NFL DFS lineups and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won over $2 million in his DFS career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x the last two weeks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 13, we can tell you McClure is banking on Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who is $8,800 on DraftKings and FanDuel.

McCaffrey is coming off a career week in which he went for 237 all-purpose yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Seahawks. Although it was his best game of the season, those numbers weren't entirely surprising because of the way Carolina had been using him in the prior weeks.

McCaffrey had recorded at least 18 touches in the previous four games. Plus, he has scored at least 30 points on DraftKings and FanDuel in three of the last four weeks. That includes a Week 10 performance against Tampa Bay, his opponent on Sunday, in which he piled up 157 total yards and two scores. Expect those trends to continue against a porous Buccaneers defense that is giving up the seventh-most Fantasy points to running backs this season.

McClure's Week 13 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Chiefs running back Spencer Ware.

With the stunning news of Hunt's release, Ware steps into the starting role in the Chiefs' backfield, but he still comes with the rock-bottom price tag of a backup. On FanDuel, you can get Ware for $5,200 and on DraftKings he's available for $4,000.

However, Ware isn't just a player who should be on your radar because he'll get volume. He's proven in the past that he can be productive, with nearly 1,400 yards from scrimmage in 14 games as the Chiefs' starter in 2016. Ware also has an ideal matchup against the Raiders, who have given up at least 85 yards to an opposing running back in five consecutive games. Oakland let Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards, and the Ravens run wild for a mind-boggling 242 rushing yards last Sunday on 5.6 yards per carry.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 13 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup in Week 13? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups for Week 13 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.