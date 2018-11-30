NFL DFS for Week 13: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Patrick Mahomes, Cam Newton, Todd Gurley, Kareem Hunt, Saquon Barkley, DeAndre Hopkins, and Julio Jones are among the most expensive players to roster on NFL DFS sites like FanDuel and DraftKings this week. In order to afford them in NFL DFS tournaments like the $1.5M Sunday Million on FanDuel and the $4M 100th Millionaire Special on DraftKings, you'll need to target plenty of value picks. Is Bears quarterback Chase Daniel a viable option this week filling in for Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder)? Which Jaguars running back is the preferred play with Leonard Fournette suspended? And which skill position players should you target in Detroit with running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) likely out? Before you lock in your lineups for any NFL DFS tournaments or cash games, check out the top Week 13 NFL DFS picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won nearly $2 million during his career as a professional DFS player and is a master at helping his followers extract value.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x the last two weeks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 13, we can tell you McClure is banking on Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt at $8,900 on FanDuel and $7,800 on DraftKings.

Hunt is the workhorse in one of the league's most explosive offenses. He's averaging 17 carries per game and his usage as a receiver has increased in recent weeks, as he's averaged 3.5 catches over the last six weeks, scoring nine total touchdowns during that span.

This week, Hunt faces an overmatched Raiders defense that is dead last in the league against the run. Gus Edwards (23-118), Marlon Mack (25-132-2) and David Johnson (25-137) are just a few of the backs who have gone off against the Raiders, so lock in Hunt with confidence this week.

McClure's Week 13 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd at $7,100 on FanDuel and $6,100 on DraftKings.

Boyd hauled in seven of eight targets for 85 yards and a touchdown last week against the Browns. And don't forget that his 28-yard TD reception came after quarterback Andy Dalton exited the game due to a thumb injury. Boyd is expected to be targeted early and often with Jeff Driskel under center in Week 13, and he has a dream matchup against the Broncos, who were just torched by Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for 189 yards and a touchdown.

Even if Bengals wide receiver AJ Green returns from a thumb injury, Boyd will receive plenty of one-on-one coverage, all at an extremely affordable price tag. Lock him in on Sunday and look for big upside against Denver.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 13 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup in Week 13? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups for Week 13 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.