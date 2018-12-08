NFL DFS for Week 14: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

The Week 14 NFL schedule continues on Sunday and Monday, and NFL DFS players have been hit with injuries to major superstars. Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham is surprisingly out for Sunday's game against the Redskins with a bruised quad after practicing in full on Wednesday and Thursday. Can you trust backup Sterling Shepard or is this a situation to avoid? Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is out with a knee injury, but who should you roster between Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson? And with running back Matt Breida (ankle) watching from the 49ers' sideline against the Broncos, is Jeff Wilson a must-play or a must-fade? Before you lock in any NFL DFS lineups for tournaments or cash games, check out the top NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x the past three weeks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 14, we can tell you McClure is banking on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at $8,800 on FanDuel and $8,600 on DraftKings.

Elliott, the NFL's second-leading rusher with 1,150 yards on the season, has scored in four consecutive games. He's averaged 23 carries during that span, but his receiving out of the backfield has helped him become an elite DFS option. In fact, he has caught at least five passes the last four weeks, piling up even more points for your NFL DFS lineups.

Elliott is poised to put up week-winning numbers against a beat-up Philadelphia team that's ranked 21st in the league in scoring defense. The Eagles allowed Adrian Peterson to go for a 90-yard touchdown on Monday Night Football and prior to that allowed a 100-yard rusher for three consecutive weeks, including Elliott's big Week 10 performance that included 25 touches for 187 yards of total offense and two scores.

McClure's Week 14 NFL DFS advice and strategy also includes rostering Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry at $5,800 on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Landry broke out of his cold streak in a big way last week when he caught six passes for 103 yards, marking the first time he's hit the century mark since Week 3. His price, however, remains at a season low, and McClure sees plenty of value for his matchup against the Panthers.

That's because Carolina is ranked 20th in the NFL in passing defense and has been shredded by receivers like Chris Godwin (5-101-1), Tyler Boyd (6-132-1) and Beckham (8-131-1). Landry remains a target monster, having seen double-digit looks in seven games this season, including a 15-target gem against the Buccaneers in October. Confidently lock him into your NFL DFS lineups and watch the points rain down.

