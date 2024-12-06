Seahawks vs. Cardinals isn't a game many NFL fans would have expected to have first-place implications in the Week 14 NFL schedule when the 2024 NFL schedule was first released. The Seahawks (7-5), however, hold a one-game lead over the Cardinals (6-6) in the NFC West, making it a crucial contest for playoff positioning on Sunday. Daily Fantasy football players would have been interested in this matchup regardless of first-place at stake with appealing skill-position options in the NFL DFS player pool such as DK Metcalf, Kenneth Walker, Marvin Harrison Jr., James Conner and Trey McBride.

Metcalf (shoulder) and Walker (ankle/calf) have been limited participants at practice this week, so those are NFL DFS injuries to monitor when forming a Week 14 NFL DFS strategy. Should you target any of these playmakers and possibly build NFL DFS stacks with quarterbacks Geno Smith or Kyler Murray for NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo ($5,400 on DraftKings and $5,200 on FanDuel). The fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is set to make his first NFL start with Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) both out. The 49ers are one of the few teams left in the league that often utilize their starting running back in a workhorse load as either McCaffrey or Mason played at least 75% of snaps in nine of 12 games this season.

That featured back role should belong to Guerendo this week. The 24-year-old had 10 carries for 99 yards against the Seahawks and 14 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown in the two games he received double-digit touches and McClure expects another efficient performance against the Bears, who rank 29th in yards per rush allowed (4.9).

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Falcons wide receiver Drake London ($6,400 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel). London had nine receptions for 86 yards last week against the Broncos as he was targeted a season-high 16 times. He's averaging 12 targets over his last three games as Kirk Cousins' top option with 81.3 yards per game over that span. The third-year receiver already has a career-high six touchdowns this season and is averaging a career-best 66.3 yards per game and his recent production shows those statistics may grow.

The Falcons play the Vikings, who are allowing the most Fantasy football points to opposing wide receivers this season. Teams are throwing more against the Vikings than any team in the NFL with a league-high 65.8% pass rate against and 38.5 pass attempts against per game this season. Due to the passing volume, the Vikings are allowing the fifth-most passing yards (243.3 per game) and with London as Cousins' clear top option, McClure expects a strong performance for NFL DFS lineups.

