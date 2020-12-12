Now that every team has had a bye week, Week 14 of the 2020 NFL schedule features a stacked NFL DFS player pool. With $1 million on the line for first place in the $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings and $500,000 up for grabs to the winner of the $2M NFL Sunday Million on FanDuel, entering optimal NFL DFS picks is critical. Whether you're entering NFL DFS tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s, you'll need a winning NFL DFS strategy.

So which players should you target for your NFL DFS stacks?

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 13, McClure had Bears running back David Montgomery in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Montgomery put up 111 yards from scrimmage and scored twice, returning over 25 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Week 14 NFL schedule

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 14

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 14 is Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman ($5,800 on FanDuel, $3,900 on DraftKings). In his last four games, Perriman has caught 12 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns, while his 28.7 percent share of the Jets' receiving yards and receiving touchdowns ranks 16th among wide receivers.

Perriman and the Jets are likely to be playing from behind as 13.5-point underdogs against the Seahawks on Sunday. Seattle allows 309.8 yards per game through the air, giving Perriman sky-high upside.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers wide receiver Davante Adams ($9,600 on FanDuel, $9,300 on DraftKings).

Adams is sixth in the NFL with 1,029 receiving yards, fourth with 84 receptions and tied for first in the league with 13 touchdown catches. That includes a 10-catch, 121-yard, two-touchdown effort in last week's victory over the Eagles.

Adams is also over 1,000 receiving yards for the second time in his career and has a chance to exceed his 1,386-yard effort in 2018. Adams faces a juicy matchup against the Lions, who are giving up 261.7 passing yards per game, just 27th in the league.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 14

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 14 because of a dream matchup.

optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 14