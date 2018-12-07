NFL DFS for Week 14: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

With injuries threatening the availability of Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (shoulder) and forcing Steelers running back James Conner (ankle) out of Week 14, there's plenty of value to be had in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games. Chargers running back Justin Jackson could see an expanded role this week following his 8-63-1 stat line on Sunday Night Football. And in Pittsburgh, we could see a two-man committee featuring rookie Jaylen Samuels and veteran Stevan Ridley. In the Bay Area, it could be the Jeff Wilson show this week with Matt Breida (ankle) sidelined. So who can you trust, and what value plays are a lock for your NFL DFS lineups? Before you set anything in stone, check out the optimal NFL DFS lineups, advice, and strategy for tournaments and cash games from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x the past three weeks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 14, we can tell you McClure is banking on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at $8,800 on FanDuel and $8,600 on DraftKings.

Elliott, the NFL's second-leading rusher with 1,150 yards on the season, has scored in four consecutive games. He's averaged 23 carries during that span, but his receiving out of the backfield has helped him become an elite DFS option. In fact, he has caught at least five passes the last four weeks, piling up even more points for your NFL DFS lineups.

Elliott is poised to put up week-winning numbers against a beat-up Philadelphia team that's ranked 21st in the league in scoring defense. The Eagles allowed Adrian Peterson to go for a 90-yard touchdown on Monday Night Football and prior to that allowed a 100-yard rusher for three consecutive weeks, including Elliott's big Week 10 performance that included 25 touches for 187 yards of total offense and two scores.

McClure's Week 14 NFL DFS advice and strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin ($5,600 on FanDuel, $4,900 on DraftKings).

Godwin is coming off a 100-yard game against the Panthers last week, his second time crossing that threshold in the last month. He also added a touchdown to provide a 3.3x return for FanDuel players. And with that recent surge in productivity, he's a must-play against the Saints at home.

The first time these two teams met, the Saints gave up at least 145 yards and a touchdown to Bucs wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans. With Jackson looking like he could be shut down for the rest of the season, that puts plenty of extra targets on Godwin's plate against the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL. Secondary receivers like Calvin Ridley (8-93-1) and Cooper Kupp (5-89-1) have feasted on the New Orleans secondary all season, so lock him in and look for sky-high upside.

