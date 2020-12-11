Without Drew Brees (ribs) in the starting lineup, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has only managed to put up 34.4 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 32.9 points on FanDuel the last three weeks. So with big money on the line in NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s, anybody interested in rostering Kamara should be keeping a close eye on Brees' status ahead of the Week 14 NFL schedule. Meanwhile, Kenny Golladay (hip) missed practice again and that could lead to another big day for Marvin Jones as the Lions take on the Packers.

Keeping up to date with the latest NFL injury news is always critical before making any NFL DFS picks. Owners everywhere are scouring the NFL DFS player pool for value, so finding cheap talent who is about to be thrust into a starring role is a great way to get off on the right foot. Before entering any NFL DFS lineups for Week 14 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy football picks, NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 13, McClure had Bears running back David Montgomery in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Montgomery put up 111 yards from scrimmage and scored twice, returning over 25 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 14

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 14 is Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin ($6,000 on FanDuel, $5,600 on DraftKings). The former seventh-round pick out of Washington was used as a reserve in his rookie season but earned a major role in the Miami offense early in this season.

Gaskin has played in at least 63 percent of the offensive snaps in every game that he's been healthy for and has been given at least 13 touches in every contest as well. After missing over a month with a knee injury, Gaskin returned in Week 13 to produce 141 scrimmage yards on 23 touches. He's had at least 20 touches in five of his last six games and is a good bet to produce against a Chiefs defense that ranks 30th in yards allowed per carry (4.8) in Week 14.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers wide receiver Davante Adams ($9,600 on FanDuel, $9,300 on DraftKings). Adams has been absolutely rolling in 2020, catching 84 passes for 1,029 yards and 13 touchdowns already despite missing two games early in the year with a hamstring strain.

Adams' 33.4 percent target share is the highest in the NFL and that number balloons to 46.8 percent when the Packers get into the red zone. Adams has had at least six catches and a touchdown in seven consecutive games, building in the highest floor of anybody at the position. And in Week 14, he'll take on a Lions defense that ranks 26th in passing yardage allowed.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 14

