NFL DFS for Week 15: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players have plenty of headlines to sort through ahead of kickoff. Three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham (quad) is out for the second straight week. Does that make Sterling Shepard playable against the Titans? Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin could return from a hip injury. Should you start him given he's scored in two of his last three games? And Bruce Ellington (hamstring) and Kerryon Johnson (knee) are out for the Lions, so should you trust any Detroit skill position player in the cold of Buffalo? There are several huge NFL DFS tournaments this week, so one wrong step could leave you out of the money. Before you lock in any NFL DFS rosters for Week 15, check out the optimal NFL DFS picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his DFS career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns, with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel. He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Weeks 11, 12 and 13. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 15 NFL DFS lineups, we can tell you McClure is banking on Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper at $6,600 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings.

Cooper has exceeded expectations since the Cowboys traded a first-round pick to acquire him from Oakland this season. His eye-popping numbers (10-217-3) in Week 14 resulted in a whopping 52.7 points on DraftKings and 7x value.

And that was no fluke because he has been putting up big numbers over the past three weeks, piling up 26 catches for 473 yards and five touchdowns. Confidently lock him in your lineups this week and look for another tournament-winning return.

McClure's Week 15 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($8,100 FanDuel, $5,700 DraftKings).

Rodgers is having another impressive season, with 3,700 yards passing, 23 touchdowns, and a single interception. He's fresh off a two-touchdown game against the Falcons in which he also scrambled for 44 yards, meaning even more points for your NFL DFS lineups.

Given what we just saw the Bears do to a potent Rams offense last week, this doesn't look like a favorable matchup on the surface. However, Rodgers has a long history of success against Green Bay's arch-rivals, including a legendary 286-yard, three-touchdown performance in Week 1 in which he came back from a leg injury to win the game. On DraftKings, Rodgers is cheaper than quarterbacks like Mitchell Trubisky ($6,000), Josh Allen ($5,800), Lamar Jackson ($5,900) and Kirk Cousins ($6,200). Rodgers will also likely have low ownership given the matchup, and he's 16-4 against the Bears in games he's started.

