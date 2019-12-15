NFL DFS for Week 15: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, stacks

The NFL DFS player pool in Week 15 is fully stocked, as many teams are still battling for postseason positioning. And with millions on the line in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, making the best choices is critical. Should you invest big on the Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes or the Seattle's Russell Wilson, even though they face tough matchups against Denver and Carolina? Or do you save the money for other players by going with Detroit's David Blough or Eli Manning of the New York Giants, who have more favorable matchups against Tampa Bay and Miami? And what about running backs, wide receivers and tight ends? Make sure to see the optimal NFL DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure before you make your Week 15 NFL DFS picks. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7.

He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8. He added 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9 and cashed in main slate tournaments on both sites in Week 11. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. And last week, all of his lineups cashed handily. Anybody who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 15 NFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 15 is Dolphins running back Patrick Laird, who is $5,500 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings. Laird rushed for 48 yards on 15 carries and had 38 receiving yards on four catches in Miami's loss to the Jets last week.

The player that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick dubbed "The Intern" is more like a full-time employee now for the Dolphins, as he has received 33 touches in the last two games. The rookie from Cal is proving to be a multi-dimensional threat, as he has amassed more receiving yards (147 on 16 catches) than rushing yards (84 on 31 carries with one TD) through 12 games played.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 15 also includes rostering Seahawks running back Chris Carson at $7,400 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings.

Carson has been a staple of Seattle's offense throughout the season. In fact, the third-year pro has recorded 20-plus carries seven times this season. And with Rashaad Penny (knee) missing the rest of the year with a torn ACL, Carson is expected to handle the bulk of the workload moving forward. That bodes well for him in Week 15 against the Panthers, a team that's giving up a staggering 139.2 rushing yards per game, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. Lock Carson in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Carolina on Sunday.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 15 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 15? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.