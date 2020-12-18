There are only three weeks remaining in the regular season, but there's still big money on the line in NFL daily Fantasy tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings, NFL DFS players will be competing hard to create profitable NFL DFS lineups with enough variance to cash big. So who can provide optimal value for your Week 15 NFL DFS picks? Ronald Jones has been the lead back in Tampa Bay of late. But he had surgery to put a pin in his finger after Week 14 and was also placed on COVID-19/reserve earlier this week.

That leaves Leonard Fournette in line to start for the Buccaneers against the Falcons and also could lead to larger roles for LeSean McCoy and Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Are those players to target in the NFL DFS player pool this week, or are there better values on the board? Before setting any NFL Week 15 NFL DFS lineups, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 14, McClure had Vikings wide receiver Davante Adams as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Adams caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, returning over 24 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 15 is Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill ($9,300 on FanDuel, $8,800 on DraftKings). Hill leads the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions this season and has also added a pair of rushing touchdowns to give him a league-leading 16 total touchdowns on the season.

The four-time Pro Bowler has 77 catches for 1,158 yards this season and has also chipped in 122 yards rushing. Hill ranks second in targeted air yards (1,602), second in deep targets (30), second in Fantasy points per route run (0.62) and second in Fantasy points per target (2.55) this season. Kansas City should be throwing the football often as it takes on the Saints' second-ranked run defense.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Rams running back Cam Akers ($6,700 on FanDuel, $6,600 on DraftKings). Akers played in a third of Los Angeles' snaps or less for each of his first nine games but he's been given a much larger role in the offense the last two weeks, playing 63 percent of snaps against Arizona and 79 percent of the snaps against New England.

Akers has also been given 50 carries during that span and caught three of his four targets, producing 288 scrimmage yards and a score with his 53 touches. And 14 of those touches have come in the red zone, giving him enormous touchdown potential against a Jets defense allowing 30.2 points per game. The rookie running back has become the clear No. 1 option in the Rams backfield and you'll want to treat him accordingly moving forward.

