For at least one week, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to have solved their offensive woes with the change to rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama and Oklahoma star took over for Carson Wentz in Week 14 against the Saints and passed for 167 yards and a touchdown. He added 106 rushing yards in a 24-21 upset victory. Hurts' elite rushing ability and game-management skills earned both another start this week against the Cardinals, but should he be among your NFL DFS picks?

In Week 14, McClure had Vikings wide receiver Davante Adams as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Adams caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, returning over 24 Fantasy points on both sites.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 15

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 15 is Vikings running back Dalvin Cook ($9,400 on FanDuel, $9,000 on DraftKings). Cook is second in the NFL in rushing yards (1,352) and carries (273) and has scored a league-best 14 rushing touchdowns. Those totals include a 22-carry, 102-yard effort with a touchdown last week in Minnesota's loss to Tampa Bay.

Cook didn't break any big ones against the Buccaneers, with his longest carry going for 14 yards, but he still eclipsed 100 yards against one of the stingier rushing defenses in the league.

Cook has seven 100-yard games this season and will look to add an eighth against the Bears, a team he gained 96 yards on 30 carries against on Nov. 16.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Rams running back Cam Akers ($6,700 on FanDuel, $6,600 on DraftKings). Akers played in a third of Los Angeles' snaps or less for each of his first nine games but he's been given a much larger role in the offense the last two weeks, playing 63 percent of snaps against Arizona and 79 percent of the snaps against New England.

Akers has also been given 50 carries during that span and caught three of his four targets, producing 288 scrimmage yards and a score with his 53 touches. And 14 of those touches have come in the red zone, giving him enormous touchdown potential against a Jets defense allowing 30.2 points per game. The rookie running back has become the clear No. 1 option in the Rams backfield and you'll want to treat him accordingly moving forward.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 15

