NFL DFS for Week 15: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is questionable with a back injury this week, but can you trust Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles or any member of the Eagles' offense against the Rams on Sunday Night Football? The Cowboys have struggled to convert in the red zone this season, so should NFL DFS players fade Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott when their ownership is likely to be high? Colts wide receiver TY Hilton didn't practice on Thursday with a bum ankle, so should you steer clear of quarterback Andrew Luck? And with 49ers running back Matt Breida practicing on a limited basis with an ankle injury, how should you approach the San Francisco backfield in your NFL DFS lineups?

For Week 15 NFL DFS lineups, we can tell you McClure is banking on Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper at $6,600 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings.

Cooper has exceeded expectations since the Cowboys traded a first-round pick to acquire him from Oakland this season. His eye-popping numbers (10-217-3) in Week 14 resulted in a whopping 52.7 points on DraftKings and 7x value.

And that was no fluke because he has been putting up big numbers over the past three weeks, piling up 26 catches for 473 yards and five touchdowns. Confidently lock him in your lineups this week and look for another tournament-winning return.

McClure's Week 15 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Cardinals running back David Johnson ($7,400 on FanDuel, $7,100 on DraftKings).

Johnson plays in an unproductive offense in Arizona, but because he's such an important factor in the Cardinals' rushing and passing attacks, he has plenty of value. Last week, for example, Johnson hauled in eight receptions, the third time this season he's hit five catches. He will be able to take advantage through the air and on the ground against an Atlanta defense that struggles to stop running backs.

In the last five weeks, Nick Chubb, Elliott, Alvin Kamara, Gus Edwards and Aaron Jones have averaged 19 carries for over 109 yards on the ground. That group has also added just over three catches per game for 30 yards with four total touchdowns. On Sunday, the door is open for Johnson to easily approach 30 points in DraftKings scoring to create a solid return on investment.

