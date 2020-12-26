NFL DFS players are on the hunt for value and will be watching the latest Fantasy football injuries closely. Christian McCaffrey looks like he'll be sidelined another week, which leaves Mike Davis in line for more work out of the Panthers' backfield. Can you trust Davis in your Week 16 NFL DFS lineups against a Washington defense that ranks fifth in the NFL in points allowed?

Meanwhile, affording stars like Calvin Ridley, Patrick Mahomes and Nick Chubb means you'll have to find more affordable options in the NFL DFS player pool.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 15, McClure had Cowboys running back Tony Pollard as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Pollard combined for 132 yards and two touchdowns, returning over 31 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 16

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 16 is Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill ($9,400 on FanDuel, $9,000 on DraftKings). Even though his December numbers have been more pedestrian, Hill continues to have a high floor thanks to the multiple ways Kansas City gets him involved.

In the last three games, Hill has 15 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns, but he's also carried the ball three times for 63 yards and another score. Hill's 30 deep targets rank second among wide receivers, while his 18 targets in the red zone rank third. You'll want him to be among your NFL DFS picks against a Falcons defense that ranks 31st in passing yards allowed.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ($8,200 on FanDuel, $7,000 on DraftKings). The second-round pick was given the starting job two weeks ago after Carson Wentz continued to struggle.

Hurts threw for just 167 yards and a score in his starting debut, but also rushed for 106 yards. He followed that up by throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns last week against Arizona while adding 63 yards and a fourth score on the ground.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 16

