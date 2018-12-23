NFL DFS for Week 16: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

There are plenty of injury questions as kickoffs approach in Week 16. For NFL DFS players, that means plenty of tough calls when locking in rosters on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. The availability of Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly in question and could come down to a game-time decision. If he suits up, is he a must-play or a must-fade in an important game against the Eagles? Packers running back Aaron Jones is on IR with a knee injury, so should you target Jamaal Williams against the Jets? And in Pittsburgh, running back James Conner will sit again with an ankle injury, so should you trust Jaylen Samuels, or target the Steelers' passing game instead? Before you lock in any NFL DFS lineups this week, check out the optimal NFL DFS picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a DFS pro.

For Week 16, we can tell you McClure is banking on Eagles quarterback Nick Foles at $6,000 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP had no problem stepping back into the starting role after Carson Wentz (back) was ruled out last week. Foles completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 270 yards to lead Philly to a road win against the Rams.

Wentz won't play this weekend against Houston either, setting up Foles as a strong value pick in NFL DFS tournaments. The Texans have given up eye-popping yardage to quarterbacks in recent weeks, allowing Baker Mayfield to throw for 397 in Week 13 and getting shredded by Andrew Luck for 399 in Week 14.

McClure's optimal Week 16 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott costs a small fortune in NFL DFS ($8,800 FanDuel, $9,000 DraftKings), but his impact on the game as both a runner and a receiver have made his high price well worth it. In the last five weeks, Elliott has cracked the 100-yard rushing mark three times, has an astounding 37 receptions, and has scored three times.

He's averaging 160 yards from scrimmage during that span and his lowest output in that stretch is 128, setting an extremely high floor. This week, he faces a a Buccaneers defense that gave up 161 yards from scrimmage and a score to Christian McCaffrey and 152 and three touchdowns to Saquon Barkley already this season. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and watch the points rain down.

