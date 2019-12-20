NFL DFS for Week 16: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, stacks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
The NFL season is down to its final two weeks, but the stakes are still high with millions on the line in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Cardinals vs. Seahawks and Saints vs. Titans have totals of 50 or higher, making those games potential targets for your NFL DFS stacks. Russell Wilson, Chris Carson and Tyler Lockett could be popular Week 16 NFL DFS picks against a Cardinals defense that ranks last in the NFL in yards allowed. And Drew Brees and Michael Thomas could light up a Titans secondary that's being gashed for well over 250 passing yards per game.
Who can you trust in the NFL DFS player pool, and where can you find value to afford top stars? Before setting your NFL DFS strategy for Week 16, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NFL DFS stacks, player pool, and strategy can help you make all the right calls this week.
McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.
McClure had eye-popping results during the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.
He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7.
He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8. He added 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9 and cashed in main slate tournaments on both sites in Week 11. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. And in Week 15, all of his lineups cashed handily. Anybody who has been following him has seen huge returns.
Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 16 NFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.
Top NFL DFS picks for Week 16
One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 16 is Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz at $7,700 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings. With the Eagles needing wins to keep pace with the Cowboys in the NFC East standings, Wentz has been playing his best football. In the last two weeks, he's completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 591 yards and five touchdowns.
On Sunday, he'll go up against a Cowboys defense that ranks seventh in the NFL in yards allowed, but has struggled against the pass in recent weeks. The Cowboys have given up 730 yards passing and eight total touchdowns to quarterbacks in the last three weeks, getting lit up through the air by Josh Allen (231-1), Jared Goff (284-2), and Mitchell Trubisky (244-3).
Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 16 includes rostering Saints receiver Michael Thomas at $9,000 on FanDuel and $9,300 on DraftKings. Now only 11 receptions shy of breaking Marvin Harrison's single-season reception record, Thomas has been one of the steadiest NFL DFS picks all season long, as he's piled up 133 catches for 1,552 yards and eight touchdowns.
Even with his price on the rise, Thomas has consistently returned value, including around 4x the past two weeks on DraftKings. Overall, he's been worth at least 3x on DraftKings eight times this season. McClure is looking for that trend to continue as Thomas takes on a banged-up Titans secondary that's missing corner Malcolm Butler (wrist) and could be without Adoree Jackson (foot).
How to set your Week 16 NFL DFS lineups
McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 16 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 16? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Brinson: Week 16 picks ATS, parlays
Will Brinson's best bets for Week 16 of the 2019 NFL season
-
Top Week 16 NFL cheat sheet, odds, picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Patriots' Edelman: Spygate II 'a joke'
Edelman is tired of the questions about the latest Spygate controversy involving the Patriots
-
Week 16 preview: Key games and stats
Week 16 of the NFL will go a long way in deciding the playoff picture and a lot more
-
Week 16 Practice Squad Power Rankings
This is an opportune time for teams looking ahead to 2020 to grab practice squad players from...
-
49ers vs. Rams odds, picks, bets, sims
Tom Fornelli has hit 11 straight picks involving the 49ers.
-
Brees, Thomas set records in blowout win
It was a special night for Brees, Thomas and everyone except the Colts
-
Bills beat Steelers, clinch playoff spot
The Bills defense created five takeaways and the offense scored two TDs as Buffalo moved to...
-
Bengals vs. Patriots live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Patriots football game