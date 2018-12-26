NFL DFS for Week 17: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Week 17 has a different meaning for virtually every NFL team. Some are looking to next year, others are playing it cautious with starters, and many are leaving it all out on the field in an effort to grab one of the last remaining playoffs bids. NFL DFS players have one objective: sort through all the craziness and find players who will return value and lead to profitable lineups. With millions on the line in various NFL DFS tournaments on DraftKings and FanDuel in Week 17, some professional advice can go a long way in building your roster. That's why you'll want to check out the top Week 17 NFL DFS picks and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

For Week 17, we can tell you McClure is banking on Seahawks running back Chris Carson at $6,400 on FanDuel and $6,500 on DraftKings.

Seattle wrapped up a playoff spot with a win over the Chiefs last week, but its seeding still isn't locked in heading into the final week of the season. Any opportunity to improve that will likely be enough for the starters to log plenty of snaps in Week 17 against the Cardinals.

The matchup is juicy. Arizona is ranked dead last in the NFL in rushing defense, giving up an eye-popping 153.1 yards per game on the ground. And they were just shredded by C.J. Anderson last week. Even though he had been signed off the street earlier in the week, Anderson still went off for a staggering 167 yards on 20 carries against Arizona. Carson, who is averaging over 100 yards on the ground over the past three weeks and has scored four times during that span, can deliver tournament-winning numbers on Sunday.

McClure's Week 17 NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles tight end Zach Ertz ($7,800 on FanDuel, $6,700 on DraftKings) as Philadelphia takes on a banged-up Washington squad in a must-win scenario for their playoff hopes.

That means both players should be on the field for the entire game, because a loss guarantees that the defending champions will be home this postseason. The Redskins are in the middle of the league in most defensive categories, but with Washington's playoff hopes ended with a loss last week and injuries at virtually every position, Philly is in a great spot to exploit this matchup and big numbers for players such as Foles and Ertz should follow.

