NFL DFS for Week 17: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, stacks

The NFL regular season will reach its conclusion on Sunday, but there's still plenty on the line in NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Teams resting starters creates a number of opportunities to add value to your Week 17 NFL DFS picks. The Ravens will play it safe with Mark Ingram (calf) now that they have the No. 1 seed in the AFC locked up, which could make bruising backup running back Gus Edwards an intriguing option in the Week 17 NFL DFS player pool.

Meanwhile, the Packers can get a bye with a win as they take on a struggling Lions team with nothing left to play for, meaning Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones could be among the popular NFL DFS stacks. Before setting your NFL DFS strategy for Week 17, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClue has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million and his top NFL DFS advice, lineups, and player pool can help you make all the right calls.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 17

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 17 is Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz at $7,700 on FanDuel and $6,100 on DraftKings. The Eagles struggled to move the ball for most of the first half of the season, but the offense has come to life in the last month.

Wentz is completing 68.2 percent of his passes in the last four weeks and has thrown for 1,220 yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception during that span. On the season, he's now thrown for 3,750 yards and 26 touchdowns with seven interceptions despite 30 dropped passes (fourth-most in the NFL) from his receivers. On Sunday, Wentz and the Eagles will take on a Giants defense that ranks 25th against the pass. Wentz torched New York for 325 yards and two touchdowns earlier this month.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 17 also includes rostering Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas at $9,200 on FanDuel and $9,900 on DraftKings. Thomas has been extremely consistent for the Saints this season. In fact, he has recorded 10 or more receptions for 100-plus yards and a touchdown in four of his last five games. Now, Thomas gets a mouthwatering matchup against a Panthers defense that he torched for 101 yards and a score earlier this season. Lock him in as one of the top NFL DFS picks for Week 17 and look for a big return against Carolina.

How to set your Week 17 NFL DFS lineups

