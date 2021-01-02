Week 17 can be tricky to navigate, but NFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s are still abundant on the final day of the regular season. The Chiefs have locked up a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the AFC and will rest star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other key players against the Chargers. Chad Henne will start in his place, but can you trust him with your NFL DFS picks?

The Steelers have also pledged to rest Ben Roethlisberger after wrapping up the AFC North last week, while James Conner could also be a candidate to sit after playing through a quad injury last week. That could make Benny Snell Jr. a popular option in the Week 17 NFL DFS player pool against a Browns defense that yielded 129 rushing yards and three touchdowns to Pittsburgh in Week 5. Before setting any NFL DFS lineups for Week 17, be sure to check out the NFL daily Fantasy advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine DFS millionaire Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 16, McClure had Saints running back Alvin Kamara as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Kamara tied an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns, returning over 50 points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 17 is Chiefs running back Darrel Williams at $5,800 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings. Williams played a prominent role in Kansas City's victory over the Falcons last week, finishing with 46 yards on 10 carries along with four catches for an additional 27 yards.

Williams is expected to be heavily involved in Kansas City's offensive game plan again on Sunday. The Chiefs have already locked in the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff bracket and are expected to sit a number of key starters. That bodes well for Williams, who faces a Chargers defense that's giving up 124.4 rushing yards per game. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him into your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Los Angeles.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper at $5,800 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel. After signing an extension in the offseason, Cooper began his 2020 season strong with 37 catches for 401 yards and a touchdown in the first four weeks of the season, but his numbers suffered after Dak Prescott broke his ankle in Week 4.

Cooper had just 17 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown over his next four games, but he's rebounded in the second half of the season, posting two 100-yard games and catching three touchdowns. After CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup combined for 197 yards in the first matchup with the Giants, Cooper should see more single-coverage than normal in Week 17.

