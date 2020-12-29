Week 17 in the NFL means several teams are playing for their postseason lives, while others are either resting their starters or just playing out the string. Does that mean you should lock in a player like Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki with Miami facing a critical matchup against the Bills, or perhaps make Bears running back David Montgomery one of your NFL DFS picks with Chicago playing for its postseason life against the Packers? And which NFL DFS stacks can differentiate your lineup?

Gesicki and Montgomery are just two potential players who could factor into your NFL DFS strategy heading into Week 17, but there are plenty more to consider. In addition to picking players with advantageous matchups, which underrated stars in the NFL DFS player pool can carry you to victory? Before setting any NFL DFS lineups for Week 17, be sure to check out the NFL daily Fantasy advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine DFS millionaire Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 16, McClure had Saints running back Alvin Kamara as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Kamara tied an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns, returning over 50 points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 17

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 17 is Titans running back Derrick Henry at $9,400 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel. Henry is on track for his second straight rushing title, leading the NFL with 1,777 yards on an NFL-high 344 carries and with 15 touchdowns. Henry rumbled for 98 yards on 23 carries in a critical loss to the Packers in Week 16.

Henry's "down game" still averaged 4.3 yards per carry and 23 touches. Already 237 yards over last season's dominant 1,540-yard total, Henry turns his attention to a critical game Sunday against the Texans, a team he torched for 212 yards and two touchdowns in Week 6.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper at $5,800 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel. Cooper has had a remarkable season considering the Cowboys' quarterback turmoil, hauling in 86 catches for 1,073 yards and five touchdowns. That includes a four-reception, 121-yard performance in Week 16's victory over the Eagles.

Just a week after Cooper went for a putrid three yards from scrimmage, Cooper returned to his dominant form in a must-win game against Philadelphia to keep his team's NFC East title hopes alive. The 121-yard effort was his best total since Week 4 and was good for over 16 points on DraftKings.

Cooper is 117 yards away from a new career-high heading into a critical Week 17 matchup against the Giants.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 17

