Through one week of the 2020 NFL season, an interesting combination of veterans and newcomers have been among the NFL DFS standouts. Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan passed for an NFL-best 450 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks, and Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers torched the Vikings for 364 yards and four touchdowns. In contrast, Kansas City rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire led all NFL rushers with 138 yards on 25 carries and his first pro touchdown.

Are Ryan, Rodgers and Edwards-Helaire well-positioned to take advantage of their Week 2 matchups? Or are you better off looking for optimal value elsewhere when playing in NFL DFS tournaments on daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Sunday? And who else in the NFL DFS player pool should you be targeting as you set your your Week 2 Sunday DFS lineups? Be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, stacks and projections from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million, before making any NFL DFS picks this week.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 1 Sunday NFL DFS player pool, McClure was all over Cam Newton as one of his top quarterbacks. The result: Newton, who was just $6,100 on DraftKings, found the end zone twice on the ground and returned over 4x value. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 2 NFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top Week 2 NFL DFS picks

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams at $8,100 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel. Adams began his seventh NFL season in style last week against the Vikings, catching 14 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Adams' 14 catches was the most in the NFL in Week 1, and his 11.1 yards-per-reception is right on line with his 12.0 career average.

Adams and the Packers face a divisional rivalry game Sunday against the Detroit Lions, a team against which he racked up seven catches for 93 yards and a touchdown last season. Chicago torched the Lions secondary for three fourth-quarter passing touchdowns last week, which puts Adams in prime position for another monster NFL DFS output.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup at $5,600 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel. Gallup caught three of five targets in Week 1 for 50 yards, including a 24-yarder, in a 20-17 loss to the Rams. While his targets were down, Gallup's 16.7 yard-per-catch average was perfectly in line with his 16.3 YPC average.

Gallup was a NFL DFS star for Dallas last season, catching 66 passes for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns. He and the Cowboys face an advantageous matchup Sunday against the Falcons, a team with a porous pass defense that coughed up 322 yards in the air to the Seahawks -- a total that ranked 28th in the NFL in Week 1. Dallas undoubtedly will go to the air much more against the Falcons in Week 2, putting Gallup in prime position to capitalize for NFL DFS owners.

How to set Week 2 NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 2? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.