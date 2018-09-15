NFL DFS for Week 2: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, top lineups

The daily Fantasy sports sites FanDuel and DraftKings have something for every NFL DFS player in Week 2. Maybe you're going for the big money in tournaments like the $3.5 million Sunday Million on FanDuel and $4.6 million Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings. Maybe you're eyeing lower stakes games like the $200,000 First Down on DraftKings and $250,000 NFL Huddle on FanDuel. Regardless of your budget, there are plenty of options. Finding value picks is key to cashing in any of these NFL DFS tournaments, so before setting your lineups, be sure to check out the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings who has set his optimal lineups only over at SportsLine.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They are must-see for any NFL DFS player.

He had some spot-on NFL DFS picks for Week 1, rostering players like Tyreek Hill (45.3 points on DraftKings) and James Conner (38.2 points on DraftKings) to help his optimal lineups cash in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. Anyone who followed him got their NFL season off to an extremely profitable start.

For Week 2, we can tell you McClure is banking on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.

With Bell out in Week 1, the Steelers made Brown an even bigger focal point against the Cleveland Browns, targeting him 16 times as he piled up nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. And he has a strong chance to go for insane numbers in Week 2 against a shaky Kansas City secondary that gave up 424 yards and three touchdowns through the air in Week 1. The Chiefs let Keenan Allen run wild with an 8-108-1 stat line on 11 targets.

Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) hasn't practiced for this matchup, which has the highest Over-Under (53 points) of the week, so look for plenty of opportunities for Brown to go off for big numbers in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games.

Another Week 3 NFL DFS pick McClure loves: New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa at $5,000 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

After missing the entire 2017 season with a neck injury, Enunwa came out strong in Week 1 against the Lions, making six catches on 10 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown. Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold clearly had a comfort level with him, which bodes well for Week 2 against the Dolphins. In fact, Enunwa was targeted on almost half of Darnold's pass attempts.

Enunwa is priced similarly to receivers like Terrelle Pyror and James Washington, both of whom had much smaller roles in Week 1, so lock him in as one of the top Week 3 NFL DFS picks and look for a huge return on value.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 2 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30 or even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Week 2? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Week 2 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.