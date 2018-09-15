NFL DFS for Week 2: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and best lineups

Week 2 brings several intriguing storylines for NFL DFS players. Will James Conner continue steamrolling the competition? Will Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers both play, and if so will they be healthy? Will Matthew Stafford and the Lions bounce back? What about Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers? And can the Jets score almost 50 points again? Before you lock in any NFL DFS lineups for Week 2, you need to check out the top NFL DFS picks and predictions from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings who is sharing his optimal lineups only over at SportsLine.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They are must-see for any NFL DFS player.

He had some spot-on NFL DFS picks for Week 1, rostering players like Tyreek Hill (45.3 points on DraftKings) and James Conner (38.2 points on DraftKings) to help his optimal lineups cash in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. Anyone who followed him got their NFL season off to an extremely profitable start.

For Week 2, we can tell you McClure is banking on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.

With Bell out in Week 1, the Steelers made Brown an even bigger focal point against the Cleveland Browns, targeting him 16 times as he piled up nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. And he has a strong chance to go for insane numbers in Week 2 against a shaky Kansas City secondary that gave up 424 yards and three touchdowns through the air in Week 1. The Chiefs let Keenan Allen run wild with an 8-108-1 stat line on 11 targets.

Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) hasn't practiced for this matchup, which has the highest Over-Under (53 points) of the week, so look for plenty of opportunities for Brown to go off for big numbers in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games.

Another Week 3 NFL DFS pick McClure loves: Falcons running back Tevin Coleman at $5,900 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings. With Falcons lead back Devonta Freeman out with a knee injury against the Panthers, Coleman's workload will spike dramatically.

Last season in three games that Coleman received at least 19 carries, he scored four times and scampered for over 80 yards twice. He's a virtual lock to find the end zone on Sunday and comes at an extreme discount on DraftKings and FanDuel since pricing was released before Freeman was ruled out. His Week 2 opponent, the Panthers, allowed over four yards per carry to Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys last week. With a more dynamic passing offense than Dallas, expect the Falcons to open up plenty of holes for Coleman to run through.

Coleman had 27 catches and three receiving touchdowns last year as well, so lock him into your Week 2 NFL DFS lineups and watch the points rain down in multiple stat categories.

