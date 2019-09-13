NFL DFS for Week 2: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

Week 2 NFL DFS tournaments and cash games promise plenty of excitement, with eight games featuring totals of 45 or higher. With high-scoring matchups likely translating to huge offensive outputs, you'll want to identify the players who present the best value before entering your Week 2 NFL DFS picks. That will help you afford more expensive, less risky options like Giants running back Ezekiel Elliott and Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. How should you approach players who teed off in Week 1 like Marquise Brown (4-147-2), John Ross (7-158-2), and Sammy Watkins (9-198-3)? With FanDuel hosting a $3M NFL Sunday Million and DraftKings running a $4.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire that awards $1M to the winner, there are plenty of difficult decisions for NFL DFS players to make. Before you enter your NFL DFS lineups for Week 2, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. In Week 1 of the 2019 season, he was all over Seattle running back Chris Carson. The result: Carson matched his career high with six catches and scored twice, piling up over 20 points and almost 4x value on DraftKings. Anyone who followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, he's locked in his top Week 2 NFL daily Fantasy football picks.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 2 is Raiders running back Josh Jacobs at $6,500 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

Jacobs is coming off an impressive performance against the Denver Broncos in his NFL debut. The rookie running back out of Alabama carried the ball 23 times for 85 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding a 28-yard reception during Monday's 24-16 win against Denver. Jacobs also proved to be an every-down back in Jon Gruden's offense, commanding 82.8 percent of the Raiders' running back touches.

Now, Jacobs and the Raiders get a mouthwatering matchup against a Kansas City defense that allowed 5.1 yards per carry last week against the Jaguars. Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette logged almost 100 yards from scrimmage and four catches in that game. Jacobs is a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your Week 2 NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Chiefs.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 2 also includes rostering Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas ($8,500 on FanDuel, $8,000 on DraftKings), who caught 10 passes for 123 yards on Monday Night Football and now faces a Rams secondary that he put up huge numbers (12-211-1) against in the regular season last year. The Rams could also be without key safety Eric Weddle, who went into concussion protocol in Week 1, enhancing Thomas' matchup even more.

