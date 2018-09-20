NFL DFS for Week 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is still dealing with an elbow injury he suffered in the season-opener against the Dolphins. Bills running back LeSean McCoy could be a game-time decision against the Vikings with a rib injury. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is back from a torn ACL and Giovani Bernard is poised to start with Joe Mixon sidelined for at least a week with a knee injury. These are just a few story lines NFL DFS players will have to navigate in Week 3. But before you set your Week 3 NFL DFS lineups, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and advice from Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

In Week 1, McClure's lineup finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. He followed that up by picking several gems in Week 2 like Ben Roethlisberger, who went off for around 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and Tevin Coleman, who piled up over 120 yards on the ground in a victory against the Panthers.

For Week 3, we can tell you McClure is banking on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at $6,500 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel.

After a shaky Week 1 performance against the Vikings, Garoppolo bounced back in Week 2 against the Lions with over 200 yards through the air and two touchdowns. He posted a QB rating of 118.4, his best since Week 12 of last season.

That trend should continue in Week 3 against the Chiefs, who gave up 424 yards and three touchdowns to Philip Rivers and 452 yards and three touchdowns to Roethlisberger thus far in 2018. Chiefs vs. 49ers has the highest over-under, or projected point total, of the week at 55.5, three points higher than it opened. Expect Garoppolo to get plenty of opportunities to pile up points for the 49ers and your NFL DFS lineups.

Another NFL DFS pick McClure loves in Week 3: Colts tight end Eric Ebron at $5,500 on FanDuel and $3,400 on DraftKings.

Ebron has been red-hot in his first two games with the Colts. He's snagged a touchdown in back-to-back games and is quickly emerging as Indianapolis' top red-zone target. Fellow tight end Jack Doyle has been sidelined at practiced this week with a hip injury, which could mean even more work for Ebron on Sunday.

Ebron also gets an ideal matchup in Week 3 against the Eagles, who allowed 96 yards and a touchdown last week to Buccaneers' TE O.J. Howard. Ebron is a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your Week 3 NFL DFS lineups.

