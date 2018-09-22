NFL DFS for Week 3: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players everywhere are setting their lineups ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoffs. Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Todd Gurley, Alvin Kamara, and Michael Thomas are some of the most expensive players you can roster this week. There's plenty on the line too. FanDuel is hosting a $3M Sunday Million that awards $1 million to the winner, and DraftKings is running a $4.2M Millionaire-Maker that also awards nine-figures to the top lineup. Regardless of your bankroll, there are plenty of NFL DFS tournaments and cash games to pick from. But before you lock in your Week 3 NFL DFS lineups, you'll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and advice from Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

In Week 1, McClure's lineup finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. He followed that up by picking several gems in Week 2 like Ben Roethlisberger, who went off for around 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and Tevin Coleman, who piled up over 120 yards on the ground in a victory against the Panthers.

For Week 3, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at $6,500 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel.

After a shaky Week 1 performance against the Vikings, Garoppolo bounced back in Week 2 against the Lions with over 200 yards through the air and two touchdowns. He posted a QB rating of 118.4, his best since Week 12 of last season.

That trend should continue in Week 3 against the Chiefs, who gave up 424 yards and three touchdowns to Philip Rivers and 452 yards and three touchdowns to Roethlisberger thus far in 2018. Chiefs vs. 49ers has the highest over-under, or projected point total, of the week at 55.5, three points higher than it opened. Expect Garoppolo to get plenty of opportunities to pile up points for the 49ers and your NFL DFS lineups.

Eagles running back Corey Clement at $5,800 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings.

Clement is in line for a huge workload against the Colts on Sunday. Both Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sporles (hamstring) are nursing injuries and are out for Week 3, which makes Clement the centerpiece of a potent Eagles' offense that gets QB Carson Wentz back from injury.

Last week against the Buccaneers, Clement rushed six times for 30 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 55 yards. And don't forget his performance in the Super Bowl, when he caught four passes for 100 yards and a score. He's a versatile player and a lethal pass-catching threat out of the backfield. Clement is a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your Week 3 NFL DFS lineups.

