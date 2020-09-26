The challenge for NFL DFS players heading into Week 3 is figuring out how several teams will replace their injured stars. The loss of running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) in Carolina for four to six weeks will place even more emphasis on Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon and practice-squad running back Reggie Bonnafon. The situation for the New York Giants is even more dire, as Saquon Barkley tore his ACL and is out for the season, meaning newly-signed Devonta Freeman will pair with Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman in the Giants' backfield. Can you trust any of them in your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel?

In his Week 2 NFL DFS player pool, he was all over Titans tight end Jonnu Smith as one of his top picks. The result: Smith, who was well under $6,000 on both FanDuel and DraftKings, erupted for a 4-84-2 receiving line that returned huge value on both sites. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 3 is Eagles running back Miles Sanders at $6,400 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. Sanders was strong in Week 2 against the Rams, running for 95 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown and adding three receptions for 36 yards. That was a remarkable rebound from missing Week 1's game against Washington with a hamstring injury, and cemented the former Penn State standout's RB1 role.

Sanders piled up 1,327 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns as a rookie in 2019 and appears on track for similar numbers in 2020. His Week 3 matchup against the Bengals should provide sizable dividends, as Cincinnati is ranked 30th in run defense. Between the Bengals' soft rush defense and Sanders' strong form last week, he should be part of your NFL DFS picks.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry ($5,300 on FanDuel, $4,200 on DraftKings). After playing in just seven games and being used lightly in his rookie season, Harry has featured more extensively in the New England offense this season and he's becoming Cam Newton's favored big-body target.

Harry was targeted 12 times in Week 2 and caught eight passes for 72 yards. He's been targeted in the red zone three times already in the first two weeks and has caught all five contested targets thrown his way this season. He might be the biggest touchdown threat in the New England passing attack at this point and he's got a solid matchup against the Raiders' No. 29 passing defense, making him a steal at his price on both sites.

