NFL DFS for Week 3: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

The Week 3 NFL DFS slate features another full schedule since byes don't start until next week. That means a robust NFL DFS player pool to build your lineups from. Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, and Ezekiel Elliott are among the most expensive options this week, but who should you trust while finalizing your NFL DFS strategy? With millions of dollars in prizes on the line in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings you'll want to take a long, hard look at which matchups to exploit. Packers running back Aaron Jones is coming off a 28-point week on DraftKings after rushing for 116 yards and a score. Now, the Packers are seven-point home favorites against Denver. If the Packers live up to that line, it should mean a steady dose of Jones as they milk the clock. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is in a similar position with Minnesota favored by 8.5 over Oakland. But before you make any Week 3 NFL DFS picks, be sure to see the optimal NFL DFS advice from Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. Then in Week 1 of the 2019 season, he was all over Seahawks running back Chris Carson as he returned almost 4x on DraftKings.

McClure cashed in on his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups in Week 2 thanks to standout performances from players like Tyler Boyd (10-122), Christian Kirk (6-114) and Patrick Mahomes (443-4). Anyone who has been following him has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Week 3 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top Week 3 NFL DFS picks is Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,700 on DraftKings. McCaffrey struggled in a rain-soaked loss to the Buccaneers last week on short rest, but he's had three extra days off heading into Week 3 and the volume will be there for him to make a major impact.

The former Stanford star has 47 touches through two weeks and generated 262 total yards and a pair of scores already. He's running more authoritatively, with seven broken tackles after recording 15 during the entire 2018 season. His ability to create additional yards by breaking or evading tackles against an Arizona defense that is allowing 4.6 yards per carry should create a tournament-winning ceiling for McCaffrey in Week 3. The Ravens gashed the Cardinals for 5.5 yards per carry last week and rushed for nearly 200 yards. Lock in McCaffrey as one of your top NFL DFS picks for Week 3.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 3 also includes rostering Eagles tight end Zach Ertz at $6,900 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings. Ertz has been the No. 3 tight end in Fantasy football the last two seasons and is coming off his best year ever in 2018 with 116 catches for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns. This season, Ertz has already been targeted 23 times and now has an exploitable matchup against the Lions in Week 3.

Detroit has given up 562 yards passing already through two weeks, while Carson Wentz had a 102.8 quarterback rating in his last meeting with the Lions back in 2016. Ertz's 26.7 percent target share is the second-highest of any tight end in the NFL, and that inflates to 42.9 percent when the Eagles get down into the red zone. That volume, the numerous injuries to Eagles wide receivers, and a history of production make him a must-play against Detroit.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for tournament-winning numbers in Week 3 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Week 3? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.