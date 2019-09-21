NFL DFS for Week 3: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

Quarterback changes dot the landscape entering Week 3, forcing NFL DFS players to make plenty of tough decisions. New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will likely take over for Drew Brees, who left last week's game with a torn ligament in his thumb. Brees is out for over a month, so how should you approach players like wide receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara in your NFL DFS lineups? The New York Giants announced that Daniel Jones will take over for Eli Manning, while Mason Rudolph be under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers after Ben Roethlisberger injured his elbow and is out for the season. Are any of the new signal-callers viable NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? What about Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen, who will start in Week 3 for the injured Cam Newton (foot)? Before you set your lineups, look at the Week 3 NFL DFS picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure. His NFL DFS advice will help you lock in the optimal Week 3 lineups.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. Then in Week 1 of the 2019 season, he was all over Seahawks running back Chris Carson as he returned almost 4x on DraftKings.

McClure cashed in on his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups in Week 2 thanks to standout performances from players like Tyler Boyd (10-122), Christian Kirk (6-114) and Patrick Mahomes (443-4). Anyone who has been following him has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Week 3 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top Week 3 NFL DFS picks is Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,700 on DraftKings. McCaffrey struggled in a rain-soaked loss to the Buccaneers last week on short rest, but he's had three extra days off heading into Week 3 and the volume will be there for him to make a major impact.

The former Stanford star has 47 touches through two weeks and generated 262 total yards and a pair of scores already. He's running more authoritatively, with seven broken tackles after recording 15 during the entire 2018 season. His ability to create additional yards by breaking or evading tackles against an Arizona defense that is allowing 4.6 yards per carry should create a tournament-winning ceiling for McCaffrey in Week 3. The Ravens gashed the Cardinals for 5.5 yards per carry last week and rushed for nearly 200 yards. Lock in McCaffrey as one of your top NFL DFS picks for Week 3.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 3 also includes rostering 49ers tight end George Kittle at $6,600 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings. The former Iowa star caught three passes for 54 yards in a 41-17 victory over the Bengals last week and remains a prime target for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Kittle has caught 11 of the 13 targets he has seen this season for 108 yards, including a 36-yarder last week. He was a star for San Francisco in 2018, catching 88 passes for 1,377 yards, an NFL record for receiving yards by a tight end in a season.

Kittle also racked up 855 yards after the catch in 2018, the most since the 2006 when the stat was first tracked. His Week 3 opponent, the Steelers, let Seahawks tight end Will Dissly run wild last week to the tune of five catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for tournament-winning numbers in Week 3 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Week 3? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.